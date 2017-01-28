Infinite Menus, Copyright 2006, OpenCube Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Davis News
IDINA MENZEL will perform as part of the Davis Arts Council’s Summer Night With The Stars concert series. Courtesy photo
Idina Menzel to perform in Layton
LAYTON — The voice of Elsa is coming to Davis County.
Application time for a Big Game Hunting permit has begun in Utah. Applications must be received no later than March 2 at 11 p.m. to be eligible for this year’s hunt.
Time to apply for a Big Game Hunting permit
It might be the middle of winter, but it’s time to apply for a permit to hunt big game animals in Utah this fall.
Dart sharpshooter Teulia Alofipo has helped Davis to three wins in its last four games, as it fights for a state playoff berth. Alofipo also earned the girls’ Athlete of the Week honors from the Clipper.
Girls’ hoops teams at midseason as region play continues this week
After a 3-8 start to the year, Davis has won three of its last four girls basketball games. Last week, the Darts lost to Layton 67-41 on Jan. 18 before defeating Syracuse 44-33 on Jan. 20.
