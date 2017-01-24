Infinite Menus, Copyright 2006, OpenCube Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Davis News
Photo by Ashley Connor | Courtesy of Sundance Institute
Sundance Film Festival: “Person to Person” low-key but charming
I don’t think I understood what “intimate movie” really meant until I saw “Person to Person.”
Jan 25, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 14 14 recommendations | email to a friend
full story
Courtesy of Sundance Institute
Sundance Film Festival: “Snatchers” hilarious, gory fun
The best horror comedies make you want to both laugh and kind of throw up a little.
Jan 23, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 56 56 recommendations | email to a friend
full story
Photo by Sophia Olsson | Courtesy of Sundance Institute
Sundance Film Festival: “Sami Blood” a beautifully heartbreaking look at assimilation
Assimilation has broken more hearts than those of us asking for it could ever realize.
Jan 23, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 51 51 recommendations | email to a friend
full story


For All News Stories
Sports

For All Sports Stories
Business

For All Business Stories
Featured Businesses
National News
Trump's wall met with skepticism, unease on US-Mexico border
SAN DIEGO (AP) -- As President Donald Trump announced his plans for a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, Border Patrol agents in San Diego on the lookout for drugs and smugglers drove all-terrain vehicles along a barrier that reaches 18 feet, topped by razor wire and reinforced by cameras and lighting....
2017-01-26 00:45:19 -0700
Ex-foster kids: Abuse was routine in dismembered teen's home
Before her torturous death, Grace Packer grew up in a hotbed of emotional, physical and sexual abuse, according to three children fostered by the adoptive mother who now stands charged, along with her boyfriend, of killing and dismembering the 14-year-old girl as part of a barbaric rape-murder fantasy....
2017-01-25 22:47:59 -0700
Youth/Education

For All Youth/Education Stories
Arts & Ent

For All Arts & Ent Stories
Davis People

For All Davis People Stories
Columns
For All Columns
Recent Comments
« TBacino@AOL.com wrote on Saturday, Jan 21 at 11:11 PM »
Dead Men Don’t Write Plays – Not Even Shakespea...
« asfkl;jkl;asf wrote on Friday, Jan 20 at 11:15 AM »
I want to love my mommie just as much as little...
« asfkl;jkl;asf wrote on Friday, Jan 20 at 11:12 AM »
dasf
« Noluvnogame wrote on Friday, Jan 20 at 05:42 AM »
This car and motorcycle "race" is a joke. No ne...
Follow us on:
Videos
To watch this video, please click the arrow.

more videos...
Marketplace