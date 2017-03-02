Infinite Menus, Copyright 2006, OpenCube Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Davis News
Register now for free calligraphy classes at Bountiful/Davis Art Center
BOUNTIFUL — If you’ve ever wanted to learn calligraphy, now’s your chance.
Movie Beat: Asa Butterfield, Britt Robertson excellent in “The Space Between Us”
It’s the best teen romance novel that was never a novel.
Dillard’s to replace Macy’s at Layton Hills Mall
LAYTON—CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. announced that Dillard’s, Inc. will open a new store where Macy’s is currently located in the Layton Hills Mall. Construction is scheduled to take place in ...
National News
Iranian Americans feel stuck, confused, afraid of travel ban
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) -- Iranian-American supermarket supervisor Alan Tahmasebi voted for Donald Trump last year, hoping a businessman would be more trustworthy than a politician....
2017-02-05 10:38:00 -0700
Activists: Charities must move galas from Trump's Mar-a-Lago
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Since President Donald Trump opened the gold-infused ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago resort almost 12 years ago, it has been a popular rental for the American Red Cross, hospitals, medical researchers and other charities for fundraising galas where the wealthiest donors are wined and dined, often netting $1 million or more....
2017-02-05 07:37:52 -0700
« UKnowBetter wrote on Saturday, Feb 04 at 11:49 PM »
Shut up and build the new city hall already. It...
« Forwardthinker wrote on Saturday, Feb 04 at 04:45 AM »
Well mayor your plan is working perfectly... 1)...
« Forwardthinker wrote on Saturday, Feb 04 at 04:11 AM »
I see from bountiful gov website we have electi...
« Forwardthinker wrote on Saturday, Feb 04 at 04:07 AM »
Lets be clear what is going on here. Bountiful ...
