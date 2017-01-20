Home
News
Business
Letters
Youth/Education
Davis Life
Events
Obituaries
Weddings
Religion
Health
Anniversaries
Missionary
Horizons
Senior Scoop
Recipes
Davis Wellness
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Ent.
Sundance Film Festival
Classifieds
Search Classifieds
Post a Classified
Biz Directory
Find A Business
List Your Business
Davis Deals
Submit
Letters
Weddings
Missionaries
Anniversaries
Eagle Scout
Young Woman
News Tips
Obituaries
1st Birthdays
Other Birthdays
Spelling Bee
Subscriptions
E-Edition
Change of Address
Report Delivery Problems
Temporary Stop/Restart
Advertise
Archives
Infinite Menus, Copyright 2006, OpenCube Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Movie Beat: Ignore Vin Diesel – Donnie Yen best part of “Return of Xander Cage”
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
01.20.17 - 05:05 pm
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Past challenges help make present sweeter
by
LOUISE R. SHAW
The Davis Clipper
01.19.17 - 10:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Bountiful, Layton to host 2017 tour stage
by
TOM HARALDSEN
The Davis Clipper
01.19.17 - 08:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
New grocery ready to serve west side
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
01.19.17 - 09:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
© Paramount
slideshow
Movie Beat: Ignore Vin Diesel – Donnie Yen best part of “Return of Xander Cage”
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
Jan 20, 2017
| 0
|
0
If you mostly ignore Vin Diesel, “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” is a surprisingly good action movie.
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Davis News
Environmental group files suit against local diesel company
WOODS CROSS—Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment (UPHE), a group of medical professionals who are working to improve the environment in Utah, filed suit against a Woods Cross company they cont...
Jan 21, 2017
| 0
|
10
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
full story
Bountiful man sentenced in kidnapping
FARMINGTON—A Bountiful father accused of kidnapping his estranged wife and their son in 2014 was sentenced in 2nd District Court last Thursday.
Jan 21, 2017
| 0
|
10
by
Becky Ginos
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
full story
Crime Briefs
Man arrested after stealing car with children inside.
Jan 21, 2017
| 0
|
7
by
Becky Ginos
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
full story
Movie Beat: Ignore Vin Diesel – Donnie Yen best part of “Return of Xander Cage”
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
01.20.17 - 05:05 pm
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Summerhays excited for new PGA season
by
TOM HARALDSEN
The Davis Clipper
01.20.17 - 11:31 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Bringing the music of Sundance down to Salt Lake City
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
01.19.17 - 03:52 pm
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Past challenges help make present sweeter
by
LOUISE R. SHAW
The Davis Clipper
01.19.17 - 10:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
New grocery ready to serve west side
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
01.19.17 - 09:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Bountiful, Layton to host 2017 tour stage
by
TOM HARALDSEN
The Davis Clipper
01.19.17 - 08:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Clear your hydrants this winter
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
01.18.17 - 11:50 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
More than one way to experience 2017 Sundance Film Festival
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
01.16.17 - 12:36 pm
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
For All News Stories
Sports
Viewmont swimmers win Mayors Cup
BOUNTIFUL--The Viewmont boys team scored 613 points to win over Woods Cross and Bountiful at the Mayors Cup at the South Davis Recreation Center Jan. 13.
Jan 20, 2017
| 0
|
0
by
CATHERINE GARRETT
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
full story
Lady Vikings stay hot, win eighth straight game
by
CATHERINE GARRETT
The Davis Clipper
01.20.17 - 01:00 pm
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Some high-flying offenses highlight boys hoops’ week
by
JOSH McFADDEN
The Davis Clipper
01.20.17 - 12:00 pm
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Summerhays excited for new PGA season
by
TOM HARALDSEN
The Davis Clipper
01.20.17 - 11:31 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
For All Sports Stories
Business
New grocery ready to serve west side
NORTH SALT LAKE—Grocery shopping no longer has to be a trek for south Davis residents living on the west side of the train tracks.
Jan 19, 2017
| 0
|
10
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
full story
New authentic Thai restaurant opens in Layton
by
Becky Ginos
The Davis Clipper
12.22.16 - 08:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Blue Lemon opens doors at Station Park
The Davis Clipper
12.16.16 - 11:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Agents share $14,000 holiday bounty with those in need
by
LOUISE R. SHAW
The Davis Clipper
12.15.16 - 11:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
For All Business Stories
Davis Links
·
Bountiful
·
Bountiful Main Street Merchants
·
Centerville
·
Clearfield
·
Clinton
·
Davis Chamber
·
Davis County
·
Davis School District
·
Fruit Heights
·
Farmington
·
Kaysville
·
Layton
·
North Salt Lake
·
South Weber
·
Sunset
·
Syracuse
·
West Bountiful
·
West Point
·
Woods Cross
Blogs
Davis County Watch
Democratic Party
The Utah Amicus
Utah Policy
LeaningwRight
Davis County Extra
Featured Businesses
Grand Master Kim Academy Tae Kwon Do Inc
52 East Pages Lane, Centerville, UT 84014 phone: 801-299-9449
Welcome to the Kim's Academy of TaeKwonDo Centreville Utah Studio. We provide quality i...
more info
|
e-mail this directory listing
|
contact this business
Bountiful Collision Center
730 West 500 South, West Bountiful, UT 84087 phone: 801-397-3733
Automotive Body, Paint, and Interior Repair and Maintenance
more info
|
e-mail this directory listing
|
contact this business
Bountiful Pet Salon
1234 main street, bountiful, UT 84010 phone: 801-555-1234
Pet Care (except Veterinary) Services
more info
|
e-mail this directory listing
|
contact this business
Royal India
55 N Main Street, Bountiful, UT 84010 phone: (801) 292-1835
Royal India restaurant brings an Indian fine dining experience to Sandy, Utah, and a ne...
more info
|
e-mail this directory listing
|
contact this business
Most Read Stories
Movie Beat: Ignore Vin Diesel – Donnie Yen best part of “Return of Xander Cage”
| 01.20.17 - 05:05 pm
| 1010 views
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Past challenges help make present sweeter
| 01.19.17 - 10:00 am
| 890 views
by
LOUISE R. SHAW
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Bountiful, Layton to host 2017 tour stage
| 01.19.17 - 08:00 am
| 863 views
by
TOM HARALDSEN
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
New grocery ready to serve west side
| 01.19.17 - 09:00 am
| 801 views
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Bringing the music of Sundance down to Salt Lake City
| 01.19.17 - 03:52 pm
| 767 views
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
National News
The Latest: Protesters still marching through Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the Women's March on Washington and associated protests around the world (all times EST):...
2017-01-21 17:58:26 -0700
AP PHOTOS: Women's marches flood parks, streets worldwide
Masses of people flooded parks, streets and city squares around the world Saturday marching in solidarity in a show of empowerment and a stand against President Donald Trump....
2017-01-21 18:11:29 -0700
Youth/Education
Early childhood programs aim to help families too
FARMINGTON—“We have set some lofty goals,” said Teresa Oster, in an address to the Davis School District Board of Education last year.
Jan 12, 2017
| 0
|
38
by
LOUISE R. SHAW
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
full story
Applications for school variances soon due
The Davis Clipper
01.11.17 - 11:39 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Refugee needs the focus of sixth graders’ service project
by
LOUISE R. SHAW
The Davis Clipper
12.25.16 - 08:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Mix of math and technology gets closer look
by
LOUISE R. SHAW
The Davis Clipper
12.22.16 - 09:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
For All Youth/Education Stories
Arts & Ent
Movie Beat: Ignore Vin Diesel – Donnie Yen best part of “Return of Xander Cage”
If you mostly ignore Vin Diesel, “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” is a surprisingly good action movie.
Jan 20, 2017
| 0
|
0
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
full story
Bringing the music of Sundance down to Salt Lake City
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
01.19.17 - 03:52 pm
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
More than one way to experience 2017 Sundance Film Festival
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
01.16.17 - 12:36 pm
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Movie Beat: Mark Whalburg part of fantastic ensemble in tense, moving “Patriot’s Day”
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
01.14.17 - 11:05 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
For All Arts & Ent Stories
Davis People
Past challenges help make present sweeter
BOUNTIFUL—The journey that brought Maziyar Shirzad to Utah has been long and difficult, full of danger and conflict.
Jan 19, 2017
| 0
|
43
by
LOUISE R. SHAW
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
full story
County deputy named employee of the year
by
Becky Ginos
The Davis Clipper
01.12.17 - 08:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Local woman uses talents to give boost to soldiers
by
Becky Ginos
The Davis Clipper
01.06.17 - 02:00 pm
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Woods Cross City swears in new police officer and chooses Terry to fill council seat
by
Becky Ginos
The Davis Clipper
12.25.16 - 10:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
For All Davis People Stories
Columns
Movie Beat: Ignore Vin Diesel – Donnie Yen best part of “Return of Xander Cage”
If you mostly ignore Vin Diesel, “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” is a surprisingly good action movie.
Jan 20, 2017
| 0
|
0
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
full story
Freedom of the press necessary to freedom of all Americans
Usually I’m just there to listen and observe, but they were talking about the Bill of Rights at Layton Elementary last week so I had to raise my hand.
Jan 18, 2017
| 0
|
27
by
LOUISE R. SHAW
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
full story
For All Columns
Recent Comments
« asfkl;jkl;asf wrote on Friday, Jan 20 at 11:15 AM »
I want to love my mommie just as much as little...
« asfkl;jkl;asf wrote on Friday, Jan 20 at 11:12 AM »
dasf
« Noluvnogame wrote on Friday, Jan 20 at 05:42 AM »
This car and motorcycle "race" is a joke. No ne...
« NStull wrote on Tuesday, Jan 17 at 08:13 AM »
You see the issue we have with Bountiful is tha...
sign in
articles
ads
businesses
events
profiles
Follow us on:
Videos
To watch this video, please click the arrow.
Martin Luther King Jr. speech co...
16 days ago
Holiday Flute Ensemble
16 days ago
Columbia Elementary chorus
16 days ago
Buffalo Run on Antelope Island
16 days ago
Bison Roundup on Antelope Island
2 months ago
more videos...
Marketplace
Conducting Classes
in Bountiful, UT
Basic massage strokes This class goes into detail about 6 different strokes, what they are used for, and where they are applied. How to relieve simple tension This class offers massage techniques f...
e-mail this classified ad
|
clone this classified ad
Christmas Box Filled with Cookies and Hot Chocolate Mix!!
in Kaysville, UT
Christmas box filled with a dozen cookies and 6 packets of hot chocolate mix! This lets the whole family spend time together while enjoying ginger bread cookies and a cup of hot coco!
e-mail this classified ad
|
clone this classified ad
IHOP Canada JV Partner Opportunities
in Las Vegas
David Storrs Group's highly successful counterparts in Canada are looking for those interested in participating in the spectacular growth of IHOP Canada and, to share in this opportunity with the T...
e-mail this classified ad
|
clone this classified ad
Help
About Us
Contact Us
software copyright © 2017
Sole Solution
content copyright © 2017 Davis County Clipper. Business listing data provided in part by Localeze.
this software is in a public beta test phase
read our privacy policy
Davis County Clipper - News, Classifieds, Events and Businesses in Davis County, Utah is in Bountiful, UT