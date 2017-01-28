Home
News
Business
Letters
Youth/Education
Davis Life
Events
Obituaries
Weddings
Religion
Health
Anniversaries
Missionary
Horizons
Senior Scoop
Recipes
Davis Wellness
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Ent.
Sundance Film Festival
Classifieds
Search Classifieds
Post a Classified
Biz Directory
Find A Business
List Your Business
Davis Deals
Submit
Letters
Weddings
Missionaries
Anniversaries
Eagle Scout
Young Woman
News Tips
Obituaries
1st Birthdays
Other Birthdays
Spelling Bee
Subscriptions
E-Edition
Change of Address
Report Delivery Problems
Temporary Stop/Restart
Advertise
Archives
Infinite Menus, Copyright 2006, OpenCube Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Idina Menzel to perform in Layton
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
01.28.17 - 11:05 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Sundance Film Festival: “Water & Power: A California Heist” absolutely chilling
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
01.27.17 - 12:18 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Sundance Film Festival: Learning to love non-English language movies
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
01.27.17 - 05:05 pm
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Sundance Film Festival: “Menashe” a profoundly human movie
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
01.26.17 - 05:07 pm
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
IDINA MENZEL will perform as part of the Davis Arts Council’s Summer Night With The Stars concert series. Courtesy photo
slideshow
Idina Menzel to perform in Layton
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
Jan 28, 2017
| 0
|
31
LAYTON — The voice of Elsa is coming to Davis County.
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Davis News
Idina Menzel to perform in Layton
LAYTON — The voice of Elsa is coming to Davis County.
Jan 28, 2017
| 0
|
31
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
full story
Time to apply for a Big Game Hunting permit
It might be the middle of winter, but it’s time to apply for a permit to hunt big game animals in Utah this fall.
Jan 28, 2017
| 0
|
33
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
full story
Girls’ hoops teams at midseason as region play continues this week
After a 3-8 start to the year, Davis has won three of its last four girls basketball games. Last week, the Darts lost to Layton 67-41 on Jan. 18 before defeating Syracuse 44-33 on Jan. 20.
Jan 28, 2017
| 0
|
1
by
CATHERINE GARRETT
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
full story
Boys basketball region races taking shape
by
JOSH McFADDEN
The Davis Clipper
01.28.17 - 08:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Sundance Film Festival: Learning to love non-English language movies
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
01.27.17 - 05:05 pm
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Group proposes tax hike to fund schools
by
Becky Ginos
The Davis Clipper
01.27.17 - 01:00 pm
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Police seek public’s help in locating teen
The Davis Clipper
01.27.17 - 12:31 pm
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Davis Chamber gala honors businesses
by
Becky Ginos
The Davis Clipper
01.27.17 - 12:15 pm
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Davis School District Board elects new leadership
by
Becky Ginos
The Davis Clipper
01.27.17 - 11:58 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Local lawmakers discuss issues for 2017 session
by
Becky Ginos
The Davis Clipper
01.27.17 - 11:51 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Free tax help coming to Davis County
The Davis Clipper
01.27.17 - 11:47 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
For All News Stories
Sports
Time to apply for a Big Game Hunting permit
It might be the middle of winter, but it’s time to apply for a permit to hunt big game animals in Utah this fall.
Jan 28, 2017
| 0
|
33
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
full story
Girls’ hoops teams at midseason as region play continues this week
by
CATHERINE GARRETT
The Davis Clipper
01.28.17 - 08:05 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Boys basketball region races taking shape
by
JOSH McFADDEN
The Davis Clipper
01.28.17 - 08:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Viewmont swimmers win Mayors Cup
by
CATHERINE GARRETT
The Davis Clipper
01.20.17 - 02:00 pm
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
For All Sports Stories
Business
New grocery ready to serve west side
NORTH SALT LAKE—Grocery shopping no longer has to be a trek for south Davis residents living on the west side of the train tracks.
Jan 19, 2017
| 0
|
10
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
full story
New authentic Thai restaurant opens in Layton
by
Becky Ginos
The Davis Clipper
12.22.16 - 08:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Blue Lemon opens doors at Station Park
The Davis Clipper
12.16.16 - 11:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Agents share $14,000 holiday bounty with those in need
by
LOUISE R. SHAW
The Davis Clipper
12.15.16 - 11:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
For All Business Stories
Davis Links
·
Bountiful
·
Bountiful Main Street Merchants
·
Centerville
·
Clearfield
·
Clinton
·
Davis Chamber
·
Davis County
·
Davis School District
·
Fruit Heights
·
Farmington
·
Kaysville
·
Layton
·
North Salt Lake
·
South Weber
·
Sunset
·
Syracuse
·
West Bountiful
·
West Point
·
Woods Cross
Blogs
Davis County Watch
Democratic Party
The Utah Amicus
Utah Policy
LeaningwRight
Davis County Extra
Featured Businesses
Grand Master Kim Academy Tae Kwon Do Inc
52 East Pages Lane, Centerville, UT 84014 phone: 801-299-9449
Welcome to the Kim's Academy of TaeKwonDo Centreville Utah Studio. We provide quality i...
more info
|
e-mail this directory listing
|
contact this business
Cookies Creations
(not specified), Kaysville, UT 84037 phone: 801-451-6467
All Other Miscellaneous Textile Product Mills
more info
|
e-mail this directory listing
|
contact this business
Cal's Deli
687 south 700 west, Woods Cross, UT 84087 phone: 801-298-1994
Cal's Deli is a family owned business. We have chosen the highest quality meats and che...
more info
|
e-mail this directory listing
|
contact this business
Franklin Group
(not specified), Bountiful, UT 84010 phone: 801-295-7878
Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
more info
|
e-mail this directory listing
|
contact this business
Most Read Stories
Idina Menzel to perform in Layton
| 01.28.17 - 11:05 am
| 1223 views
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Sundance Film Festival: “Water & Power: A California Heist” absolutely chilling
| 01.27.17 - 12:18 am
| 751 views
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Sundance Film Festival: Learning to love non-English language movies
| 01.27.17 - 05:05 pm
| 739 views
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Sundance Film Festival: “Menashe” a profoundly human movie
| 01.26.17 - 05:07 pm
| 699 views
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Davis School District Board elects new leadership
| 01.27.17 - 11:58 am
| 500 views
by
Becky Ginos
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
National News
Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. Trump, GOP
Donald Trump's surprise win in November lit a fire under Carolyn Clow, a county purchasing agent in Madison, Wisconsin. On Saturday, she attended her first in a series of classes on how to run for office....
2017-01-29 15:51:25 -0700
The Latest: Trump, Saudi king talk 'safe zones' for refugees
LONDON (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions (all times local):...
2017-01-29 15:47:24 -0700
Youth/Education
Early childhood programs aim to help families too
FARMINGTON—“We have set some lofty goals,” said Teresa Oster, in an address to the Davis School District Board of Education last year.
Jan 12, 2017
| 0
|
91
by
LOUISE R. SHAW
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
full story
Applications for school variances soon due
The Davis Clipper
01.11.17 - 11:39 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Refugee needs the focus of sixth graders’ service project
by
LOUISE R. SHAW
The Davis Clipper
12.25.16 - 08:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Mix of math and technology gets closer look
by
LOUISE R. SHAW
The Davis Clipper
12.22.16 - 09:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
For All Youth/Education Stories
Arts & Ent
Idina Menzel to perform in Layton
LAYTON — The voice of Elsa is coming to Davis County.
Jan 28, 2017
| 0
|
31
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
full story
Sundance Film Festival: Learning to love non-English language movies
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
01.27.17 - 05:05 pm
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Sundance Film Festival: “Water & Power: A California Heist” absolutely chilling
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
01.27.17 - 12:18 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Sundance Film Festival: “Menashe” a profoundly human movie
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
01.26.17 - 05:07 pm
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
For All Arts & Ent Stories
Davis People
Past challenges help make present sweeter
BOUNTIFUL—The journey that brought Maziyar Shirzad to Utah has been long and difficult, full of danger and conflict.
Jan 19, 2017
| 0
|
98
by
LOUISE R. SHAW
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
full story
County deputy named employee of the year
by
Becky Ginos
The Davis Clipper
01.12.17 - 08:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Local woman uses talents to give boost to soldiers
by
Becky Ginos
The Davis Clipper
01.06.17 - 02:00 pm
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
Woods Cross City swears in new police officer and chooses Terry to fill council seat
by
Becky Ginos
The Davis Clipper
12.25.16 - 10:00 am
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
For All Davis People Stories
Columns
Sundance Film Festival: Learning to love non-English language movies
Sundance is doing its best to make me give subtitled films a second chance.
Jan 27, 2017
| 0
|
24
by
JENNIFFER WARDELL
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
full story
CYCLOPS: Time for Trump to behave as an adult and unify the country
As much as I would like to give our new President an opportunity to “make America great again,” I cannot overlook his inability to behave like an adult, let alone serve with class as the elected he...
Jan 27, 2017
| 0
|
20
by
BRYAN GRAY
The Davis Clipper
Copyright 2017 The Davis Clipper. All rights reserved.
full story
For All Columns
Recent Comments
« TBacino@AOL.com wrote on Saturday, Jan 21 at 11:11 PM »
Dead Men Don’t Write Plays – Not Even Shakespea...
« asfkl;jkl;asf wrote on Friday, Jan 20 at 11:15 AM »
I want to love my mommie just as much as little...
« asfkl;jkl;asf wrote on Friday, Jan 20 at 11:12 AM »
dasf
« Noluvnogame wrote on Friday, Jan 20 at 05:42 AM »
This car and motorcycle "race" is a joke. No ne...
sign in
articles
ads
businesses
events
profiles
Follow us on:
Videos
To watch this video, please click the arrow.
Martin Luther King Jr. speech co...
24 days ago
Holiday Flute Ensemble
24 days ago
Columbia Elementary chorus
24 days ago
Buffalo Run on Antelope Island
24 days ago
Bison Roundup on Antelope Island
3 months ago
more videos...
Marketplace
HOUSEKEEPER WANTED
in Bountiful
Looking for full or parttime reliable, hard working, honest housekeeper at long and short term rehab facility in Bountiful. Hours flexible. 523 N. Main Bountiful. Contact Adam 801-633-5002.
e-mail this classified ad
|
clone this classified ad
LEGAL RECEPTIONIST/ASSISTANT for busy Bountiful law office
in bountiful
LEGAL RECEPTIONIST/ASSISTANT for busy Bountiful law office. Part time Monday-Thursday 8:30am-4:30pm. Compensation begins at $12-$14/hr DOE. Applicants please email your resume and cover letter to: ...
e-mail this classified ad
|
clone this classified ad
BOUNTIFUL 2BD, 1441 N 200 W, $200/deposit, $475/mo
in bountiful
BOUNTIFUL 2BD, 1441 N 200 W, $200/deposit, $475/mo. Swamp cooler, carport, on-site laundry, storage. No pets or indoor smoking; Section 8 HCV accepted. Call Pam 801-939-9189 or Lisa 801-939-9190 at...
e-mail this classified ad
|
clone this classified ad
Help
About Us
Contact Us
software copyright © 2017
Sole Solution
content copyright © 2017 Davis County Clipper. Business listing data provided in part by Localeze.
this software is in a public beta test phase
read our privacy policy
Davis County Clipper - News, Classifieds, Events and Businesses in Davis County, Utah is in Bountiful, UT