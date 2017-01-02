Infinite Menus, Copyright 2006, OpenCube Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Movie Beat: Asa Butterfield, Britt Robertson excellent in “The Space Between Us”
It’s the best teen romance novel that was never a novel.
HV78_image001.jpg
Dillard’s to replace Macy’s at Layton Hills Mall
LAYTON—CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. announced that Dillard’s, Inc. will open a new store where Macy’s is currently located in the Layton Hills Mall. Construction is scheduled to take place in ...
Photo courtesy of UHP
Fatal crash closes I-15
WOODS CROSS—A man was killed on I-15 near 1500 South Friday morning after his vehicle crossed several lanes and crashed into the barrier then came to a stop in the HOV lane.
National News
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
SEATTLE (AP) -- A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump&apos;s ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country....
2017-02-03 18:15:34 -0700
Trump inherits a healthy job market, with solid hiring
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has inherited a healthy-looking job market from his predecessor, with the U.S. economy registering a burst of hiring in January and an influx of Americans looking for work....
2017-02-03 14:37:56 -0700
