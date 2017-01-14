Infinite Menus, Copyright 2006, OpenCube Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Davis News
© CBS Films
Movie Beat: Mark Whalburg part of fantastic ensemble in tense, moving “Patriot’s Day”
Emotional movies are best when you let the moments speak for themselves.
Jan 14, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 33 33 recommendations | email to a friend
full story
Centerville hopes to get part of basin re-opened
CENTERVILLE—Centerville wants to keep part of the city’s Old Mill Basin open, but they have to talk to the county first.
Jan 14, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 28 28 recommendations | email to a friend
full story
JCNQ_Layton_suspect.jpg
Man steals car with two small children inside
LAYTON—A 3-year-old and an infant are safe after a man jumped into the car they were in and drove off Friday afternoon. He later dropped them off in the Calranch parking lot.
Jan 14, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 30 30 recommendations | email to a friend
full story


For All News Stories
Sports

For All Sports Stories
Business

For All Business Stories
Featured Businesses
National News
Revelers, rally-goers to clog DC for Trump's inauguration
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to clog the nation&apos;s capital for Donald Trump&apos;s inauguration and a major demonstration the day after, but how many will actually arrive to party or protest is an open question....
2017-01-16 01:24:37 -0700
Nowhere left to run away to: The final days of the circus
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) -- Goodbye to death-defying feats - daring young men (and women) on the flying trapeze, whip-wielding lion tamers, human cannonballs. Goodbye to the scent of peanuts and popcorn, the thrill of three rings, the jaunty bum-bum-dadadada of circus music....
2017-01-15 08:40:29 -0700
Youth/Education

For All Youth/Education Stories
Arts & Ent

For All Arts & Ent Stories
Davis People

For All Davis People Stories
Columns
For All Columns
Recent Comments
« snowrose wrote on Saturday, Jan 14 at 06:14 PM »
What a sad demonstration of leadership if Bount...
« HEHEH wrote on Friday, Jan 13 at 01:16 PM »
I am impressed by Ken and Shirley Knighton and ...
« Bountiful4Ever wrote on Thursday, Jan 12 at 10:40 PM »
I signed this and was pleased that I could. For...
« Bountiful4Ever wrote on Thursday, Jan 12 at 10:24 PM »
This topic honestly is starting to wear on Boun...
Follow us on:
Videos
To watch this video, please click the arrow.

more videos...
Marketplace